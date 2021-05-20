Wanted Police searching for Dushane Meikle

Have you seen Dushane Meikle?

Detectives from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team investigating the murder of 24- year-old Billy Henham from Henfield have released an image of 27-year-old Meikle who they want to speak to in connection with the investigation.

Billy’s body was discovered at a disused building in North Street, Brighton on Thursday 2 January 2020, after officers attended the property following a report of concerns for a person.

Meikle from Hove has links to the city and London and should not be approached by the public.

Detective Superintendent Alex Geldart said: “We are urging anyone who sees Dushane Meikle or has information on his whereabouts to dial 999 immediately. Please do not approach him.”