Crackdown on drug dealing in Eynesbury

Officers have carried out two warrants this week as part of a crack down on drug dealing in Eynesbury.

This morning officers from the St Neots neighbourhood team raided a home in Fairfax Court following reports from members of the public around drug dealing.





The team were joined by Police Dog Bailey who found cannabis in the property. A number of weapons including knuckle dusters and a large Rambo-style knife were also seized.

A 19-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs and a 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of possession of offensive weapons and being concerned in the supply of drugs. They both remain in custody.

On Tuesday the team executed another warrant in Hardwick Road where they seized mobile phones, cash, cannabis and a knuckle duster. Crimes have been raised for drugs and weapons offences and an investigation is ongoing.

Sergeant Rob Streater from the neighbourhood team said: “Drugs and drug dealing have no place in Eynesbury or anywhere else in the county and I’d encourage members of the public to continue to report suspicious activity to us so we can act on it.

“Drugs can bring a whole host of criminality to our community as well as harm to the most vulnerable people including violence and exploitation.”

If you suspect someone is involve in drugs and dealing, report it to your local police.