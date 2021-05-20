Armed arrest after suspected kidnap

Armed officers have arrested a group of men on suspicion of kidnap after a man was beaten with weapons and needed hospital treatment.

A group of men visited the victim’s home this morning and reportedly took him to a shipping container in Mansfield Woodhouse before attacking him with weapons.

He was then taken to Patterson Place where he was further assaulted before he managed to escape and asked residents to call the police for him.

Armed officers were quickly deployed to the area and located a group of men matching descriptions that were given to police.

The men aged 38,33,29 and 28 were arrested on suspicion of kidnap and remain in police custody.

Detective Inspector Nick Hall of Nottinghamshire Police is leading the investigation. He said: “This must have been a hugely distressing incident for the man involved.

“While we are pleased to have detained four suspects, our investigation remains in its early stages and we are working hard to establish what happened.

“The force was called at around 7.40am this morning following a member of the public reporting a man covered in blood banging on a back door of a house in Patterson Place in Mansfield Woodhouse.

“The man reportedly asked residents to contact the police for help.

“Armed officers were at the scene quickly to locate the man who was taken to hospital.

“The victim suffered injuries to his nose, jaw, hand and ankle, which thankfully aren’t believed to be life altering. He has since been discharged from hospital.

“Patrols will be increased in the area to offer the local community reassurance. There is a number of scenes across the area to help preserve evidence ahead of forensic examination, whilst investigations continue.

“Obviously reports of this nature are concerning for the public but we believed that this was an isolated incident and that those involved are known to one another.

“We are now appealing for information and witnesses following the reported kidnap. Did you see anything suspicious in Eighth Avenue in Forest Town at around 7am this morning?

“If you can help with our enquiries please call 101, quoting incident number 131 of 20 May 2021.”