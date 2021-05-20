Investigation launched after baby is found in Walsall canal

Police investigation after a baby boy was discovered in a canal in Walsall this afternoon (20 May).

A passer-by spotted the baby in Rough Wood Country Park, off Hunts Lane in Willenhall at around 1pm.

Sadly it has been confirmed that the baby, believed to be a newborn, is dead. We’re now investigating these very sad circumstances to understand exactly what has happened and if anyone has come to harm.

We’re examining the scene and speaking to potential witnesses and would urge anyone who has any information to contact us as soon as possible.

Detective Inspector Wes Martin from force CID, said: “This is a tragic investigation and our priority is to now find the baby boy’s mum to make sure she is ok.

“She may be in need of urgent medical attention and she is our absolute priority at the moment.

“We have been speaking to members of the public and would urge anyone with information to get in touch.”

Please don’t speculate on the circumstances of this distressing incident, it hinders our investigation and is upsetting for those involved.

If you have information please contact us via live chat on our website or call us on 101, quoting log number 1963 of 20 May.