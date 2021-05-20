Southampton man charged following firearms incident in Horton Heath

Officers investigating reports of gunshots in the Horton Heath area have charged a man in connection with the incident.

The charges come after a member of the public reported that a firearm had been discharged at an address on Chapel Drove at around 6.45pm on Sunday 16 May.

Kieron Kimber, 28, of Warburton Road, Southampton was charged with one count of assault, one count of theft, one count of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, one count of robbery, one count of breach of bail and a Section 4 Public Order offence.

He was remanded in custody and will next appear at Southampton Magistrates Court on Monday 21 June.

As part of the police investigation a 25-year-old man from Eastleigh, a 27-year-old man from Bishops Waltham, a 24-year-old woman from Bishops Waltham and a 26-year-old man from Botley were all arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence

They were all released under investigation.