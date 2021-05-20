Sussex Police has launched an investigation after a woman suffers serious injuries in Brighton

Officers swiftly responded to a report of noxious substance being thrown over a woman in the doorway of a property in Steine Garden at around 4.20pm on Thursday (20 May).

The suspect left the scene prior to police arrival. Officers are conducting a number of fast-time enquiries to identify the suspect and identify any witnesses.

The victim has been taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in a serious condition.

Detective Sergeant Jennifer Pietersen added: “The victim has suffered multiple serious injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment.

“We are pursuing a number of enquiries to identify and arrest the suspect involved.

“High visibility patrols are being carried out in the city and house to house enquiries are ongoing.

“We are urging anyone with information to contact us without delay.”

If anyone witnessed the incident or has information to assist the police investigation please report online or call 101 quoting serial 972 of 20/05.