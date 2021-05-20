Police ran a joint road safety operation with six other forces last week in South Mimms

The group of traffic officers and specialists conducted 75 stops and identifying over 50 offences.

‘Op Alliance’ involved officers from Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Kent, Norfolk, and Suffolk police forces.

Officers were based at the South Mimms service station, just off the M25, between the hours of 8am and 2pm on Tuesday 11 May.

The proactive operation particularly focused on commercial vehicles and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), which were checked for driving violations and other possible offences.

Officers were also looking out for the ‘fatal four’ – speeding, using a mobile phone whilst driving, drink and drug driving, and not wearing a seatbelt.

In total, officers issued:

• 7 fines for Tachograph offences

• 33 traffic offence reports for a number of incidents including not wearing a seatbelt, not having a valid driving licence, driving uninsured, tinted windows, untaxed vehicles and not having a valid MOT

• 20 PG9 prohibitions for a number of offences including defective brake lights, under inflated tyres, worn tyres, and defective airbags

• 1 verbal warning for incorrect documentation.

One person was arrested after it transpired that they were currently wanted by police in relation to a separate offence, and two people were arrested for driving whilst under the influence of drugs.

Sergeant Mark Draper, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “It is concerning just how many offences were identified in such a short space of time. The aim of Operation Alliance, and all of our proactive road safety operations, is to ensure that our roads are as safe as possible for all – whether you’re a motorist, a cyclist or a pedestrian.

“When you are driving carelessly, not only are you putting yourself at risk, you are also risking the lives of everyone else on the road. It’s not just speeding and driving whilst under the influence of drugs or alcohol that can cause accidents; it’s worn tyres, defective headlights or brake lights, and having overweight vehicles.

“Please make sure that your vehicle is suitable and safe to drive, not just for your own safety but for the safety of all road users in Hertfordshire.”