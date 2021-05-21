Seven rescue by fire crews after burst main in Botley

Firefighters from Botley, Hightown, Fareham and Cosham were called to Botley Mills when a burst water main flooded a car park, nearby road and a hair salon.

Crews were called at 5.46pm on Thursday evening as water levels reached one metre deep in places.

Working with South Central Ambulance Services’ Hazardous Area Response Team, firefighters supported with the transfer of seven staff and customers to safety from the hairdressers via sled.

Station Manager Phil Foxton said: ‘Thank you to HART for their support in the rescue and thank you also to the owner of the hairdresser and Botley Mills staff who worked to divert the water into the nearby river.’

Firefighters are currently forming plans to pump water from building now all persons are safely out of danger.