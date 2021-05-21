Thief so tired he fell asleep in van but woke to the sound of handcuffs

Its clearly tiresome work stealing from motor vehicles after officers have arrested a man following the theft from a motor vehicle in Southampton, the arrest took place just after 11pm yesterday, Wednesday, 19 May, when officers were called to a report of a theft from a vehicle, after a man was found sleeping in a van, that didn’t belong to him, on King Georges Avenue in Southampton.

On arrival, officers woke the man and carried out a search where they located items including two sat navs, a pair of pliers and a pair of gloves in his rucksack.

One of the sat navs has been reunited with its owner however police are hoping to trace the owner of the second sat nav. If you have reported this item as being stolen and can identify it, please get in touch by calling 101 quoting reference 44210194436.

A 47-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle and going equipped for theft of a motor vehicle. He remains in custody at this time.

Hampshire Police said;

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind drivers to be vigilant, report anyone acting suspiciously and double check that your vehicles are locked at all times.

We would also urge people to remove any valuables from their cars and vans.

It is also a good idea to log any serial numbers or distinctive features for any items you have, so that if you have to report a theft, you can give us these details and we can then try to match them to any items we might later seize.

It will just help us to reunite stolen items to you quicker.”