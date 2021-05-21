Three charged with the murder of Billy Henham

Three men have been charged in connection with the murder of Billy Henham.

Billy Henham, 24, from Henfield was discovered at a disused building in North Street, Brighton on Thursday 2 January 2020 after officers attended the property following a report of concerns for a person.

On Thursday (20 May) officers arrested four people in connection with Billy’s murder following new investigative evidence.

Three men have since been charged with murder and will appear at Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Friday (21 May). They are:

Alize Spence, 18, of Makepeace Road, Ealing.

Lamech Gordon-Carew, 19, of Cheeseman Close, Hampton

Gregory Hawley, 28, of no fixed address.

The fourth man was released without any further action.

Detective Superintendent Alex Geldart, who is leading the investigation, says: “Our thoughts are with Bill’s family and friends at this time.”