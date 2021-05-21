North Walsham man sentenced for manslaughter

A 42-year-old who killed a man in North Walsham over a £10 drug debt dispute has been sentenced to 9 years’ imprisonment.

Matthew Constantinou was convicted of manslaughter last Tuesday (11 May 2021) following an 11-day trial, having been charged with murder, which he denied.

Thomas Moore, also 42, was stabbed once in the neck during an argument with Constantinou over the cannabis debt in October last year.

Constantinou, of Antingham Drive, North Walsham, appeared at Norwich Crown Court today (Thursday 20 May 2021) where he was sentenced to 9 years’ imprisonment.

The court heard how the incident unfolded on the evening of Friday 2 October 2020.

Prior to the argument, Moore had visited Constantinou’s address with his friend who was owed the money. Both men spoke with Constantinou’s mother, who answered door, and handed over £10 before asking them to leave.

During this time, Constantinou appeared armed with a baseball bat and chased both men from the house. Constantinou chased Moore on to Bacton Road where the argument happened and where the victim suffered a single stab wound to the neck.

Neighbours alerted police to the disturbance and officers arrived on scene to find Moore with a serious injury to his neck. He was given CPR by members of the public and later by officers and paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after midnight on Saturday 3 October.

Following the incident, Constantinou returned home where he dialled 999 and stated he believed he’d seriously injured someone. Officers went to his home address and arrested him on suspicion of GBH. Constantinou was taken into custody at Aylsham Police Investigation Centre where he was further arrested for murder.

Detective Inspector Lewis Craske, from Norfolk and Suffolk’s Major Investigation Team, welcomed the sentence. He said: “This incident quickly escalated into a violent attack in which a man has needlessly lost his life. These moments of violence are often short-lived but have serious long-term consequences for those involved and their families. The end result is there are no winners with the lives of people changed forever.”