Appeal to find missing Dilip

Police are appealing for public help to locate a 69-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Dilip Chamunda was last seen at his home in the Belgrave area of Leicester at around 8.15am today (Thursday 20 May) and was reported missing this evening after he did not return.

Dilip has never been reported missing before and both police and his family are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He is Asian, 5ft 5ins tall and has a bald head and brown eyes. When he was last seen he was wearing a black Nike jacket, a cap, black trousers and black canvas shoes.

Anyone who has seen Dilip or knows of his whereabouts should call 101, quoting incident 522 of 20 May.