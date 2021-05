Police are concerned for the welfare of missing 19-year-old Nathan Martin who was last seen at the petrol station opposite the Lakes College, Lillyhall at around 2:30pm today (May 20)

Nathan is described as 5ft 11ins of heavy build with short light brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing the jacket pictured.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101. Officers would also like to urge Nathan to contact this number if he sees this appeal.