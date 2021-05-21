Man jailed for 22 years for non-recent crimes against three girls

A man has been sentenced to serve 22 years in prison after he was found guilty of non-recent sexual crimes against children.

Russell Yeomans denied 11 crimes against three girls but was found guilty of rape, gross indecency with a child, two counts of sexually assaulting a child and seven counts of indecent assault.

His crimes spanned from the late 1970s to 2018 and were committed in South Normanton, Nottinghamshire and Norfolk.

He was sentenced at the Nightingale Crown Court in Nottingham on Friday 14 May, when he was told he will serve 22 years with a further five years on license when he is released.

The 58-year-old, of Monks Way, Silverdale, Wilford, will need to serve at least 14 years before he is considered for parole.

Derbyshire police investigated crimes in relation to two victims while detectives from Nottinghamshire Police led on the investigation to Yeoman’s crimes within that county.

The two forces worked together to bring the cases before the Crown Prosecution Service.

Detective Chief Inspector Darren De’ath, of Derbyshire police’s Public Protect Unit, said: “The victims in these cases, one of whom is still a child, should be praised for their strength and bravery in coming forward.

“Yeomans is clearly a very dangerous man and by speaking to officers, they have potentially safeguarded other children.”

For more information about reporting child abuse and what happens once a report is made, you can watch this video from Operation Hydrant, the national policing operation in response to non-recent child sexual abuse: Adult Survivors of Childhood Abuse – YouTube