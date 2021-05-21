Police appealing for witness to collision on Ironworks Road

Police are investigating a one vehicle collision on Ironworks Road, Barrow at around 3:50pm yesterday (May 20)

The collision involved a blue Peugeot 208 driven by an 81 year old man from Barrow. The man was conveyed to Furness General Hospital, where he sadly passed away.

The road was closed for 4 hours whilst a forensic collision investigation was carried out.

Anyone with information should contact 101, quoting incident number 146 of 20th May and ask to speak to PC 1639 Steve Wilson or Sgt 1929 Martin Bainbridge of the Mobile Support Group