Rogue trader warning following suspected jet-wash fraud in Lydd

Fraud investigators have issued a warning about rogue traders after a vulnerable woman was reportedly overcharged for having her driveway jet-washed.

The woman, who is in her 80s, was approached by two men in Lydd on Thursday 29 April 2021 and offered the service for ‘less than £200’.

The victim was then driven to a cashpoint and withdrew £200, which she handed to the men.

However, the woman’s family later noticed a £480 cheque had also been cashed from her account, and another £900 withdrawn, both of which are suspected to be linked to the incident.

An investigation is ongoing and two men, aged 27 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of fraud and later bailed pending further enquiries.

Officers are appealing to anyone else who may have been similarly defrauded or approached to come forward, and are warning other residents to be vigilant.

Inspector Andy Brittenden, of Folkestone and Hythe Community Safety Unit, said: ‘Vulnerable people are at particular risk of being targeted by rogue traders and other scammers.

‘If you live alone and are contacted by someone either calling or knocking on your door, then please discuss any works with your friends or family before parting with any money.

‘I would also like to encourage neighbours to keep an eye on anyone vulnerable who lives near them.’

Anyone who has been the victim of a similar incident should report it by calling 101, visiting the Kent Police website or dialling 999 if a crime is in progress.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the Lydd incident could call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/75715/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org