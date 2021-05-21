Man jailed after being found guilty of burglary Reading

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, a man has been jailed for three years after he was convicted of burglary in Reading.

Stephen Whitfield, aged 52, of Gas Works Road, Reading, was found guilty by a unanimous jury verdict of one count of burglary in a dwelling after a trial lasting two days at Reading Crown Court, which concluded on Tuesday (18/5).

At 5.45pm on 6 November last year, Whitfield broke into a house in Elm Park Road, Reading, via a ground floor window and stole a safe.

The safe did not contain anything and it was later recovered.

Whitfield was arrested on the same day and charged with one count of burglary the following day.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sue Procter of the Reading Priority Crime Team, said: “Burglary is a horribly invasive crime which has a significant impact on victims and communities.

“Despite Whitfield’s protestations of innocence, we were able to prove that he was responsible for the crime with the use of forensic evidence gathered at the scene.

“We will tirelessly pursue those who seek to profit from burglary and put them before the courts.

“Whitfield will now have to serve a prison sentence where he can reflect upon his actions.”