North Yorkshire Police are investigating criminal damage caused to a vehicle and buildings at Thirsk Racecourse.

Overnight between Wednesday 19 May 2021 and the following day, suspects broke into a van and damaged the bodywork, and smashed a glass door and caused further significant damage to buildings.

Forensic enquiries are being carried out, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12210121544.