Three charged over New Year’s murder

Three men have been charged in connection with the murder of Billy Henham, whose body was found in a disused building in Brighton.

Billy Henham, 24, from Henfield was discovered at the building in North Street on Thursday 2 January 2020.

Officers went to the property following a report of concerns for a person.

Yesterday, officers arrested four people in connection with Billy’s murder following new investigative evidence. they also issued an appeal for the whereabouts of Dushane Meikle, 27.

Three men have since been charged with murder and will appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday (21 May). They are:

Alize Spence, 18, of Makepeace Road, Ealing.

Lamech Gordon-Carew, 19, of Cheeseman Close, Hampton

Gregory Hawley, 28, of no fixed address.

The fourth man, a 38-year-old from Brighton, was released without any further action.

Detective Superintendent Alex Geldart, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts are with Bill’s family and friends at this time.”

Billy had been living with his parents between periods of study at Ravensbourne University in London when he died.

On the first anniversary of his death, they released an appeal for information, adding: “We would like to thank everyone who has reached out to us and has kept our hopes up and our spirits high.

“We will remember Billy’s life with a smile and miss his gentle ways, smiling face and auburn hair.

“His death has left a huge hole in our family.”