A missing 15-year-old boy from Barham has been found.

Danny Fisher had last been seen at his home address at 4:30pm on Wednesday 19 May.

He was found safe and well by volunteers from Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue (SULSAR) near Henley yesterday evening, Thursday 20 May.

Police would like to thank SULSAR, along with members of the public and media, for their assistance with this appeal.