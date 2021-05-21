Witness appeal after commercial burglary in Epsom

Police are appealing for witnesses after a commercial burglary at Kokoro Japanese restaurant on Epsom High Street between Sunday 16 May and Monday 17 May.

The director of the property locked up at 8.30pm on Sunday 16 May and went out to dinner. On returning at around 00.20am she found the premises insecure and that the CCTV cameras had been moved.

The office had been broken into and a mobile phone, credit card and cash totalling around £3200 stolen. The CCTV unit from the front of the restaurant had also been taken.

Did you pass Kokoro restaurant on Epsom High Street after 8.30pm on Sunday 16 May and before 00.20am on Monday 17 May? Do you have CCTV or dashboard camera footage that might have captured the break-in?

If you know anything that can assist our investigation, please contact police quoting incident reference PR/45210050816 via:

Webchat on police website police.uk

Online https://www.surrey.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

Calling them on 101

If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.