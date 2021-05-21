Strong wind and rain is to continue battering the south coast as a Yellow weather warning remain in place today across Hampshire.

The yellow warning for wind has been issued for Wales and southern England, the strongest winds are expected in the southwest with gusts between 50-60mph in coastal areas and 45-50mph inland.

The yellow warning is in force from 3pm Thursday evening and through to 9pm Friday night, with some delays to transport likely and damage to outdoor temporary structures possible, as well as some tree damage.

The wind warning coincides with further unsettled weather across much of the UK, as an area of low pressure moves in from the west on Thursday, bringing continued wet and windy weather for the UK.

The heaviest rain on Thursday will fall in Northern Ireland, southern Scotland, northwest Wales and northern England with between 40mm and 60mm expected in places. Outbreaks of heavy rain will continue for much of the UK into Friday while the wind warning is in place for southern areas but the low-pressure system will gradually clear out into the North Sea later on Friday, leaving continued showery remnants for the weekend.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Suri said: “The low pressure system moving in from the west is going to bring some heavy rain across much of the UK from Thursday and into Friday. With wind looking to be strongest in southern coastal areas, as well as Wales, there’s a chance of some disruption to travel plans and potential damage to temporary structures, such as tents and marquees.”

Despite unsettled conditions continuing through the weekend, there is a sign of drier conditions to come from Tuesday, with some indications of temperatures starting to climb towards more typical figures for the time of year. This spell of weather will likely keep nights cooler than the long-term average, but warmer days compared to what we’ve seen recently.

Dan added: “There are some glimmers of hope in the forecast into next week, with more settled weather possible from Tuesday. In areas of prolonged sunshine, we should be seeing some quite pleasant conditions, but night temperatures will continue to stay stubbornly low.”