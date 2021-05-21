CCTV image released following criminal damage in Bishops Stortford

Police are issuing CCTV of a man that may be able to help with their enquiries following criminal damage caused to a vehicle in Bishop’s Stortford.

At 11.45pm on Saturday May 8, damage was caused to the bonnet of a black BMW series 1 car leaving two dents. It was parked in Jackson Square shopping centre in Devoils Lane.

PCSO Steve Blanks from the Bishop’s Stortford Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “If you recognise the man pictured or have any information about the incident, please get in touch quoting reference number 41/34081/21.”

You can report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via online web chat or call our non-emergency number 101. If a crime is in progress or someone’s life is in danger, call 999 immediately.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online (opens in a new window).

You can tell us what matters most to you about policing, crime or anti-social behaviour in Hertfordshire using echo. Go to Herts echo (opens in a new window) and have your say.