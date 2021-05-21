Appeal after man dies following Richmond stabbing

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died in hospital following a stabbing in Richmond.

Police were called shortly before 16:00hrs on Monday, 17 May following a report of a stabbing in the vicinity of Kings Road.

Officers attended and found a 39-year-old man who had been stabbed and was being treated by London Ambulance Service paramedics.

He was taken to hospital where he died on the morning of Thursday, 20 May.

The victim has been named as Tim Hipperson. His next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

Officers conducted an area search but no suspects were located.

It is believed that while the victim was found in Kings Road, he may have been stabbed in nearby Peldon Passage.

The investigation is being led by Acting Detective Chief Inspector Maria Green of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide).

DCI Green, said: “This is a tragic development in this case and my thoughts are with Tim’s family and friends at this incredibly sad time.

“I want to take this opportunity to appeal to the local community for help in finding the person or people responsible for Tim’s death. I would ask local residents to check their doorbell footage and dashcams to see if they captured any footage of this incident. I would ask anyone who witnessed this incident or saw something out of the ordinary to get in touch with us at the earliest opportunity.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information about what took place, is urged to call 101 providing the reference CAD4524/17MAY. You can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

