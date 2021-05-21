Body found in missing person investigation

Detectives from Staffordshire Police have called off the search for missing person Kayleigh Weston, who was last seen in Longton on 22 April.

Sadly, the body of a woman, believed to be 33-year-old Kayleigh, was recovered on open land off Dorcas Drive, Blurton last night (Thursday 20 May).

Detective Inspector Scott McGrath, of CID North, said: “Kayleigh’s family have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this very difficult time. They are being supported by police officers. This has been a tragic incident that has saddened everyone involved.”

Formal identification will take place in due course.

Detectives will continue to carry out enquiries and carry out a report on behalf of HM Coroner.