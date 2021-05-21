BREAKING Longton STAFFORDSHIRE

Body found in missing person investigation

2 hours ago
1 Min Read
Detectives from Staffordshire Police have called off the search for missing person Kayleigh Weston, who was last seen in Longton on 22 April.

Sadly, the body of a woman, believed to be 33-year-old Kayleigh, was recovered on open land off Dorcas Drive, Blurton last night (Thursday 20 May).

Detective Inspector Scott McGrath, of CID North, said: “Kayleigh’s family have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this very difficult time. They are being supported by police officers. This has been a tragic incident that has saddened everyone involved.”

Formal identification will take place in due course.

Detectives will continue to carry out enquiries and carry out a report on behalf of HM Coroner.