At approximately 8.45am this morning, Red Watch Abingdon were called to a tree that had fallen onto a car. Luckily, the occupants were able to get out of the vehicle, but a split second later, things could have been very different.
We made the area safe and reassured the occupants of the vehicle, whilst the Rescue Tender from Kidlington used their specialist chainsaw skills to clear the fallen tree off the car, and to enable the road to be reopened again.
