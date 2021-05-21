NHS worker’s attacker brought to justice thanks to witness

A man who punched an NHS support worker in the face in broad daylight was brought to justice thanks to a quick-thinking witness.

Matthew Robinson, of Chesterton Road, Cambridge, launched the attack on a complete stranger at 11.30am on 17 November, 2019.

The victim was walking along Victoria Avenue, Cambridge when Robinson, 35, began talking to him.

The NHS worker entered Midsummer Common where Robinson followed him and tried to engage him in conversation about the royal family.

He walked towards the cattle grid next to Maids Causeway and it was at this point that Robinson punched him in the face. The force of the punch caused him to fall to the ground, where Robinson then kicked him in the head.

When passers-by stopped to help the man, Robinson fled, but not before one of the witnesses took a photo of him.

He was identified by officers, who recognised his distinctive top knot hairstyle. He was also picked out by the victim in an ID parade.

The victim suffered a fractured eye socket, and his glasses were also broken in the attack.

Robinson was arrested and in police interview, he denied being responsible for the attack. However, he then pleaded guilty to assault occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH) without intent at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on 24 February.

He was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on yesterday (20 May) where he was handed 12 months in prison, suspended for two years. He was also ordered to pay £250 in compensation and complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Sentencing, Recorder Barry Kogan said Robinson had a “pretty abominable record” that he hoped he was ashamed of, but added that he hoped he had reached a turning point in his life and therefore wanted to give him “a chance”.

DC Hamish Cowley, who investigated, said: “Robinson launched a completely unprovoked attack on a complete stranger in broad daylight.

“It is only through luck that the victim’s injuries were not more serious and no-one deserves to be attacked in this way. I hope this case highlights our commitment to bringing violent offenders to justice.

“I would like to thank the passers-by who helped the victim, including the one who took the photo of Robinson at the scene which allowed officers to identify him and link him to the crime.”