Police dismantle Hatfield cannabis factory

Police have discovered and dismantled a dangerous cannabis factory in Hatfield.

Around 100 cannabis plants were found in a house in Bramble Road yesterday (Thursday 20 May) and all the electricity had been bypassed.

With an estimated street value of £45,000, the plants have now been seized and an investigation is underway.

Welwyn Hatfield Chief Inspector Simon Mason said: “We take a zero tolerance approach to drug dealing of any kind in Welwyn Hatfield.

“Cannabis factories are often linked to the exploitation of society’s most vulnerable and they can pose a fire risk to neighbouring properties. I am very pleased with this result and I hope the local community also share my relief in these drugs being off our streets.

“Thorough enquiries are now being carried out and I urge anyone with information to get in touch. Have you seen suspicious activity in the Bramble Road area? If you can help, please don’t hesitate to contact us.”

You can report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/37336/21.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form (opens in a new window).

You can use our community voice platform ‘echo’ to let us know what you think we should be prioritising in Welwyn Hatfield. Your feedback will help towards shaping our local policing priorities, initiatives and campaigns. Visit Welwyn Hatfield echo (opens in a new window) and tell us your thoughts.