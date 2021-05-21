Baby boy to be laid to rest in Wirral

We can confirm that a baby boy whose body was found on a golf course in Wirral in January will be laid to rest today, Friday 21st May.

The boy will be buried following a private service at Landican cemetery in Wirral. As the service and burial is private, members of the public are asked not to attend.

Representatives from Merseyside Police, Wirral Care Commissioning Group and Children’s Services will be in attendance at the service and a video link is available for a further seven days and will be made available to the family should they wish to see it.

The baby was found on the afternoon of Friday 29th January in a wooded area at the side of footpath close to the 16th green of the Brackenwood golf close in Bebington. A post mortem proved inconclusive and numerous appeals have been made to trace the baby’s family without success.

Detective Chief Inspector Judith Blease said: “This has been a very difficult investigation for all involved. We have followed up a number of lines of enquiry and made repeated appeals to trace the baby’s family. It is only right, after four months, that the baby is now laid to rest.

“Our investigation will remain ongoing and I would reiterate my appeal to the mum and the family to come forward so they can receive any support they may need.

“We know that the baby’s death led to an huge outpouring of sympathy in the local community and across Merseyside and I would like to thank the people who came forward with help, including the offer of clothing and blankets for the baby. I would also reiterate that this service is being held in private and ask that people do not attend so it can go ahead with respect and dignity for the baby.

“If mum is reading this then I would ask her to please come forward and speak to us. It is not too late. We can give you the help, support and if necessary medical intervention you need and help you to get closure on this very sad case.”

Anyone who has information is asked to DM @MerPolCC, call 101 or contact @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111.