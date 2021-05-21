Grays Men arrested after public order reports

Two men have been arrested after a series of public order offences were reported to us in the Grays area yesterday.

We received four separate reports of incidents in Dock Road, Bradleigh Avenue and Lenthall Avenue which took place yesterday morning, Thursday 20 May.

Each incident involved a black Ford Fiesta being driven slowly along the road with the occupants trying to speak to pedestrians, some of whom were school-aged children.

None of the reports suggest any attempts to physically grab any of the victims and our officers are in touch with each of them.

Yesterday afternoon, we arrested two men, one aged 28 and from Grays and one aged 27 and from Westcliff, on suspicion of public order offences.

They have been released under investigation.

Inspector Terry Fisher, of the Grays Community Policing Team, said:

“We know incidents such as this can cause alarm within our community – and understandably so.

“As a police force, we take such reports very seriously and within hours of these reports, my officers had made two arrests.

“There will be an increased number of high visibility patrols in the area today, and in the coming days and I would encourage anyone who wants to speak to the officers to please do so – they are there to help you and keep you safe.”

Anyone with information in the incidents yesterday or has information on them should submit a report online or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

You can also call us on 101 and cite incident 390 of May 20.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously or call on 0800 555 111.