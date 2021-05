Julian Karl Gaunt was due to appear for a pre-trial hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on 13 May. The case relates to accusations of failing to supply headstones to his customers.

After Gaunt failed to appear on this date, a court warrant was issued for his arrest.

Gaunt is aged 52 and from Spalding.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 101 with occurrence number 21000262510.

