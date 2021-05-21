Beccles Witness appeal RTC

Police are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision in Beccles.

It took place on Friday 14 May at about 5.30pm on Coney Hill.

It involved a green Ford Fiesta and a black Vauxhall Antara. A woman was seeing fleeing the scene after the RTC. No-one was hurt in the RTC.

Earlier the same afternoon police received a report of a theft of the black Vauxhall Antara from St George’s Road in Beccles at about 5pm.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity relating to either incident should contact Lowestoft Police, quoting either CAD 293 of 14 May 2021 for the RTC or crime reference 37/25139/21 for the car theft.

Email: [email protected]

Website – http://www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update

Phone – Call 101

Crimestoppers – Contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999