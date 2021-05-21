Man receives custodial sentence for possession of knives and Class B drugs

Following a Warwickshire Police investigation, a man was sentenced for weapon and Class B drug offences at Coventry Magistrates Court last Friday (14 May).

Calvin Mukwamiri , aged 22 of Castle Combe, Rugby, appeared in court in connection with an incident that took place on 17 September 2020.

The court heard that plain clothed officers from proactive CID were conducting routine patrols in and around Bath Street area of Rugby when they saw three men acting suspiciously.

When the officers attempted to speak with the men, one of them, Calvin Mukwamiri, attempted to flee the scene on his pedal cycle.

Officers gave chase and witnessed Mukwamiri abandon his rucksack before he was apprehended in Bath Street. The rucksack was recovered and found to contain two knives. Mukwamiri was found to have cannabis on his person.

Mukwamiri pleaded guilty to two charges and was sentenced as follows:

• Having possession of a controlled drug – Class B – 4 weeks imprisonment and a fine of £128 to fund victim services.

• Possessing a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place – 20 weeks imprisonment.

The sentences will run consecutively.

Detective Constable Robert Garrison from Proactive CID in Rugby said ““We welcome the court’s decision to issue a custodial sentence in this case.

In March we launched Operation Reduce with a specific objective to drive down the levels of violent crime in Rugby, particularly among young people. As part of this officers will intensify efforts to target offenders using Stop Search powers amongst other prevention, engagement and enforcement tactics to keep our community safe.”