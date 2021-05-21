Two people who died in Shropshire formally named

We can now confirm that two people who died in Pant in Oswestry have been formally identified as Margaret Owen and Andrew Owen.

The 72 year old woman and 53 year old man were found in their home in Ferndale on 21 April. An inquest has been opened into the death of Andrew Owen while the death of Margaret Owen is currently unexplained and the investigation continues.

Detective Sergeant Steve Lloyd said: “Our thoughts are with their loved ones at this difficult time.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident and are not looking for any other person in connection with the incident at this time. However the investigation into the incident is still ongoing and we will continue with our enquiries to ascertain the exact circumstances.”

