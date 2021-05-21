Four charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs

Three men and a 17-year-old youth have been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Zunaid Bobat, 25, of Abbey Lane, Leicester; Joshua Mooney, 25, of Millstone Lane, Syston; Mark Robson, 45, of Drummond Walk, Melton Mowbray, and the 17-year-old boy, of Leicester, have all been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply heroin. The offences relate to a period between 1 May last year and 19 May this year.

The 17-year-old has also been charged with possession of a bladed article, namely a machete, in relation to an alleged offence on 1 March this year and possession of a prohibited weapon, namely a revolver, and possession of ammunition without a certificate in relation to an alleged offence on 2 March this year.

All four were remanded in custody to appear at Leicester Magistrates Court yesterday (Thursday) where Bobat and Mooney were further remanded into custody and the 17-year-old was remanded to local authority care. Robson was released on conditional bail.