Police are concerned for the welfare of missing 37-year-old Shane Cowing from Carlisle who was last seen yesterday (May 20)

Shane is described as white, slim to medium build, very short mid brown hair usually wears contact lenses with green hazel eyes.

It is believed that Shane could be travelling in a silver Ford Focus registration AX10EOB

Anyone with information should contact police on 101. Officers would also like to urge Shane to contact this number if he sees this appeal.