Police officer tackles man with knife in Northampton town centre

A 28-year-old man who was tackled to the ground by a police officer after threatening members of the public with a knife has been convicted for his crime.

On Sunday, May 16, at 5.30pm, police officers were called to Gold Street, Northampton, following reports that a man in possession of a knife had made threats with it towards members of the public.

The man was Andrew Richard Griffin, 28, of Stanley Road, Northampton, and upon sight of PC Carl Gardner who was deployed to the scene, he began to run.

Demonstrating the bravery police officers show every day in their dedication to protecting the public, PC Gardner gave chase on foot, tackling Griffin to the ground a short time later.

Griffin was subsequently arrested and charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He was convicted of the offence this week.

PC Gardner, said: “This swift arrest was made as a result of the way this Force now operates and positions neighbourhood officers like myself – we are actively patrolling our communities and at the time of this call, were a very short way away from Gold Street, allowing us to act quickly and efficiently.

“Tackling knife crime is a priority for Northamptonshire Police so it is imperative for us to make it abundantly clear to the people who think brandishing knives is acceptable that this sort of dangerous behaviour will not be tolerated and that they will be brought to justice for their crimes.”