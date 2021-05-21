Police call for help in tracking down wanted Spalding man

Police have called for the Lincolnshire public’s help in tracking down a wanted man.

The whereabouts of Julian Karl Gaunt is currently unknown with officers desperate to track him down.

The 52-year-old from Spalding is wanted after he failed to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on May 13 for his pre-trial hearing.

The case relates to accusations of failing to supply headstones to his customers.

After Gaunt failed to appear on this date, a court warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police have now issued an appeal, including his picture, in order to locate his whereabouts.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 101 with occurrence number 21000262510.