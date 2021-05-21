Can you help us find missing teen Kenna Islip?

The 14-year-old was last seen at his home around 5.45am yesterday (Thursday 20 May) and we are growing concerned for his welfare.

Kenna is white, about 5ft 9ins, of slim build and with short blonde hair. He was dressed all in black and may possibly be wearing a black gilet or padded coat, jogging bottoms and trainers.

Do you recognise Kenna from the photo? Do you know where he might be now?

Anyone who can help should contact us using one of the below methods, quoting incident 229 of 20 May.

Facebook– send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call us on 101.