Man sentenced for burglary High Wycombe

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, a man has been sentenced to three years imprisonment for burglary.

Kevin McCormick, aged 52, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary at Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday (18/5).

The sentencing relates to an incident that took place just before 8am on Wednesday 14 April 2021 when McCormick gained entry to a property through a window on Amersham Hill in High Wycombe.

The homeowner was alerted by the noise and escorted him out of the property. McCormick was then arrested later that day and charged the following day (15/4).

Detective Constable Emily Sendall from the Priority Crime Team, High Wycombe, said: “The offence of burglary can have a huge impact on the lives of the victims and the wider community, so I’m pleased that we have been able to bring the defendant so swiftly to justice.”