A man has been arrested following an operation by officers to identify potential sexual exploitation in Salisbury

Wiltshire Police’s newly established Exploitation and Missing Team (EMT), has been set up to target adult and child sexual exploitation as well as wider child exploitation in relation to drugs and Organised Criminal Gangs (OCGs).

Last week officers visited an address in the Centros Apartments, Fisherton Street after some intelligence work identified it as a potential brothel. We had also received information that a man was visiting the flat on a particular day.

Officers attended and arrested a 41-year-old man from Basingstoke on suspicion of controlling prostitution for gain. He was taken to Melksham Police Custody and was then released under investigation.

During a search of the property, we also recovered approximately £6,000 in cash and several items linked to sexual activity.

As part of the investigation, a woman linked to the address has been protected and supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Inspector Eirin Martin, from EMT, said: “Following months of intelligence work in this part of the county, this is a really good result for the team.

“We have been set up to focus on those vulnerable victims – both adult and child – who fall prey to exploitation by organised groups.

“We have a lot of work to continue helping and protecting those targeted by unscrupulous gangs who traffick and exploit people so they can carry out their illegal activities.

“This type of crime is more common than people think and we would ask any member of the public to report any suspected exploitation to us. The public’s eyes and ears are extremely helpful in our fight against this type of activity.”

To report, you can contact us on 101, via our website or on 999 in an emergency. You can also report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.