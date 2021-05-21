BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • M3 • Popham • Winnall M3 crash causes lane closure and heavy delays 1 hour ago1 Min Read Heavy delays are building between Junction 9, Winnall and Junction 8, Popham. This comes after an accident has closed One lane which remains blocked. Hampshire County Council’s travel service ROMANSE has posted an update You may also like BREAKING • DONCASTER • SOUTH YORKSHIRE Two men have been jailed for their parts in a terrifying robbery during which the victim was forced into a car at knifepoint 3 months ago BREAKING • SURREY Posh Estate in Surrey on Lockdown after Man has Head Caved in and left for Dead November 25, 2017 BREAKING • KENT • MAIDSTONE Second man jailed after knife threats outside Maidstone bar January 19, 2020 BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT Two Escape Serious Injury after Car smashes into Tree in Calbourne February 19, 2017 BREAKING • LONDON A murder investigation has been launched following a shooting in Battersea December 25, 2019 BREAKING • WEST SUSSEX Have you seen missing Worthing Teenager Josie Kelsey August 11, 2017 BREAKING • LONDON A man has been charged with two counts of murder following an incident in Whitton July 14, 2019 BREAKING • DORSET • SHAFTESBURY Officers investigating the theft and fraudulent use of a bank card in North Dorset are issuing CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to 6 months ago BREAKING • FOLKESTONE • KENT • MEDWAY A former Folkestone resident has been charged with attempting to arrange the forced marriage of a teenage girl 8 months ago BREAKING • CORNWALL • DEVON • EXETER Police are appealing for information relating to reports about a suspicious male in the St Leonard’s and Topsham Road areas of Exeter 1 month ago BASINGSTOKE • BREAKING • Farnborough • HAMPSHIRE A 16 year old from London has been found guilty of robbing a Farnborough teenager at knifepoint 6 months ago BREAKING • KENT • M20 Officers from the Serious Collision Unit are appealing for information following a fatal collision on the M20 5 months ago BREAKING • KENT Let help find missing Derek From Swanley June 12, 2019 CAMDEN • LATEST NEWS • LONDON Detectives investigating an attempted robbery in Camden are appealing for witnesses July 27, 2019 BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH (Update) Major Portsmouth Road closed by Police due to serious incident 1 month ago BIRMINGHAM • BREAKING • WEST MIDLANDS West Midlands Ambulance Service received several 999 calls 8 months ago BREAKING • LAMBETH • LONDON Driver of hard stop in Lambeth remanded January 23, 2020 BREAKING • EDGWARE • LONDON Police are appealing for information following a shooting in Edgware earlier this year May 1, 2020 KENT • LATEST NEWS • MEDWAY Joint Partnership unit with cops and medics extended across North Kent March 4, 2020 BREAKING • Kings Norton • WEST MIDLANDS Detectives trying to find the mother of baby George have released an e-fit image of a woman they are keen to speak to 1 week ago BASINGSTOKE • BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON Two vehicle crash on the M3 Motorway May 13, 2018 BREAKING • TROWBRIDGE • WILTSHIRE Police are appealing for witnesses after two related incidents of disorder in Trowbridge over the weekend 3 months ago BREAKING Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said he is increasing business tax and freezing income tax thresholds in a bid to repair the UK’s damaged economy 3 months ago BREAKING • DARLINGTON A man who raped a teenage girl following a night out has been jailed for 17 years 6 months ago BREAKING • LATEST NEWS • PORTSMOUTH Stolen Puppy found by Portsmouth Cops March 26, 2017 BERKSHIRE • BREAKING • READING Families devastated to find graves of their loved ones vandalised in Reading 8 months ago BREAKING • EDMONTON • LONDON The judge said he had inflicted a “reign of terror” and that the harm he had caused to the victims and their families was immeasurable. 8 months ago BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH Travellers move on to Land near Portsmouth Holiday Inn May 16, 2018 BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH Burglars Rob Portsmouth Church in Overnight Raid August 11, 2017 BREAKING • LONDON Fire crews called to tackle building a blaze in Central London 8 months ago BREAKING • KENT • SITTINGBOURNE Man charged after woman in her 80’s was mugged in Sittingbourne April 15, 2020 BUCKINGHAMSHIRE • HIGH WYCOMBE • LATEST NEWS Yasar Mahmood has been sentenced to three years’ and six months imprisonment for drugs supply 6 months ago BREAKING • LONDON • MIDDLESEX Two men stabbed in Hounslow July 6, 2019 BREAKING Two charged with Murder of Ashford Man after fatal stabbing March 17, 2020 BREAKING • LONDON • WEST DRAYTON Murder probe launched after man stabbed to death August 24, 2019 BREAKING • CASSINGTON • OXFORD Thames Valley Police is on scene at a serious crash on A40 between Oxford and Cassington 7 months ago BREAKING • KENT • MAIDSTONE • WROTHAM A metal thief who caused thousands of pounds of damage after targeting a business in Paddock Wood has been jailed 6 months ago BREAKING • GOLDERS GREEN • LONDON A man has been arrested following an incident in Golders Green 4 months ago BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE Armed police called to Three Mile Cross property sees man detained January 19, 2020 BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • GOSPORT • PORTSMOUTH Former Gosport man takes his own life after failing lie detector on Jeremy Kyle May 14, 2019 BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT Serious collision closes major Isle of Wight road October 10, 2019 BREAKING • DORSET • EXCLUSIVE • ISLE OF WIGHT • SOUTHAMPTON Five guilty after catamaran full of Coke worth 112 million intercepted March 23, 2019 BREAKING • BRIGHTON • HOVE • SUSSEX Police searching for 20-year-old Amy Springer who had been missing from her address in Hove since Friday evening 19 March, have found a body 2 months ago LATEST NEWS • MISSING Police appeal to help find missing teenager November 26, 2019 BREAKING • LONDON • WHITECHAPEL A number of people who broke Tier 4 restrictions so they could gather to play Dominoes together in a restaurant have been fined by police 5 months ago BREAKING • LONDON Police probe shots fired on Lea Bridge Road in East London January 22, 2020 BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • WINCHESTER Fire crews called in the early hours to cell blaze at HMP Winchester 4 weeks ago BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT Wight Aid donation to The Bobby Scheme February 13, 2019 BREAKING • BRIXTON • LONDON A man has been jailed for seven years for dangerous driving after a 20-year-old woman lost her life in Lambeth last year 10 months ago BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH Young Girl Hit By Firework in Portsmouth Street November 2, 2016 BREAKING Man attempts to break into the Tower of London May 14, 2019 LATEST NEWS • LEEDS Police are appealing for information following a robbery on a jewellers in Leeds 7 months ago BREAKING • LONDON Five charged with Attempted Murder over Green Lanes Teenage knife attack 11 months ago BREAKING • KENT Murder charge after death of woman in Sittingbourne August 5, 2018 BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH Armed Police called on going incident in Southsea August 13, 2017 BREAKING • COVID19 It’s absolute scum bags like this that cause the problems! Let’s hope the public remember why and the sort of people who caused lockdown to continue over Christmas! 7 months ago BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • SOUTHAMPTON Dog unit and helicopter deployed to suspicious car chase in Southampton May 3, 2020 BREAKING • KENT • MAIDSTONE Mason Philips of Bedford Hill, Balham, has been charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and possession with intent to supply crack cocaine 8 months ago BIRMINGHAM • BREAKING • WEST MIDLANDS Big respect to the man who helped us detain a prolific crook who broke into a 90-year-old woman’s house and sprayed her with a hot chilli sauce mix 6 months ago BREAKING • COVID19 • ESSEX • HARLOW Police have charged Michelle Meade a Gym owner for breaching coronavirus legislation 7 months ago BREAKING • HORSHAM • SUSSEX Approximately 60 sheep sadly died as a result of the collision 8 months ago SOUTHAMPTON Woman Blinded after attacked with Acid in Southampton September 19, 2015 BREAKING • BROMLEY • KENT A man has been found guilty of the murder of a man who was lured to his death in Bromley November 27, 2019 ISLE OF WIGHT Cycle track upgrade to introduce green features April 30, 2018 BREAKING • DOVER • KENT Fourteen people have been fined after repeatedly trying to leave the country in breach of the Government’s Covid-19 regulations 6 months ago BREAKING • WILTSHIRE Swindon road cordoned off as man seriously injured in hit-and-run July 8, 2018 BREAKING • National Counter Terrorism Policing arrest five for terrorism offences 3 weeks ago BREAKING • SUFFOLK • SURREY Lewis admitted nine counts of rape, 10 indecent assaults and one count of sexual assault committed against girls aged from four and 17 8 months ago BREAKING • KENT A 15-year-old boy and two men aged 18 and 20 were arrested in connection with the incidents 8 months ago BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT • LATEST NEWS Air Medic Drop in for a cuppa to Say thanks for 20K Donation March 9, 2017 BREAKING • Leyland • PRESTON Three teenagers arrested on Christmas Eve were initially charged with attempted murder in relation to the stabbing 5 months ago SOUTHAMPTON Man fined £10,000 after Renting out unsafe Southampton Property March 8, 2016 BREAKING • KENT Man Airlifted to King College Hospitial from Burstin Hotel in Kent May 21, 2018 BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES Two charged with Murder and fraud charges March 18, 2019 BREAKING • COVID19 • LONDON Police called to clear a house party in Newham April 5, 2020 BREAKING • HEATHROW • LONDON A man has been charged after a decommissioned grenade was found at #HeathrowAirport Terminal Two 4 months ago BREAKING • LONDON • Old Oak Common Police are appealing for the public’s assistance to identify a man they want to speak to in connection with three sexual assaults in East Acton 6 months ago ISLE OF WIGHT Afton Marsh Recycling Centre in Freshwater to re-open March 17, 2016 HAVANT Mum issues Plea after Sick Thief Steals from Daughters Grave March 25, 2016 BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON HGV Jack Knifed after Motorway Crash in Southampton September 30, 2015 NHS worker’s attacker brought to justice thanks to witness Body found in missing person investigation Tweets by UK News in Pictures Tweets by UK News in Pictures