Coastguard rescue helicopter and RNLI lifeboat have been scrambled to assist in a emergency rescue operation, off Yarmouth on the Isle of Wight this afternoon.

Emergency services were scrambled shortly after 3.10pm after a vessel is understood to have been in distress.

It is understood the vessel is a German registered sailing boat and alerted Solent Coastguard with a mayday call.

Rescue operation is currently underway.

