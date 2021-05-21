Police would like to speak to this man in connection with an assault that happened in Southampton

The incident occurred at around 10am on Wednesday, May 5 in the south-eastern corner of Southampton Common.

We received reports that a 36-year-old woman was verbally abused by a man who mentioned her disability.

An altercation ensued which reportedly led to her being assaulted with her mobile phone, causing her pain.

The man is described as Black, aged 25 to 45 and of average build.

We believe the man in this photo may have valuable information that could assist us with our enquiries, and urge him to get in contact with us.

If you know this man or have any information about what happened, please call us on 101 quoting 44210171431.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.