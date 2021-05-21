Man jailed for attacking woman in west London park

A man who photographed his unconscious victim after he had raped her in a park in Hayes has been jailed.

Thomas Mangar, 36 (06.01.85) of Bourne Avenue, Hillingdon was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment on Friday, 21 May at Isleworth Crown Court, after being found guilty in March of rape and sexual assault.

He will spend a further four years on licence, and will remain on the Sex Offender Register for life.

Detective Sergeant Julian Crabb, from the Met’s Safeguarding team, said: “This man is a highly dangerous individual and this sentence reflects this heinous crime.

“The victim has shown tremendous resilience throughout this ordeal, the police investigation and subsequent trial. My thanks goes to the witness and all the officers who relentlessly worked on this case to ensure justice and bring some closure to the victim.

“Rape, sexual assault and violence will not be tolerated in any form, and I hope this result brings some reassurance to communities.”

The court heard how on 11 May, 2020, the victim, a woman in her late 20s, had met up with two friends in the evening. She remembers her intention of going home but was later unable to recall how she came to be in Hitherbroom Park in Hayes.

At around 14:45hrs the following day (Tuesday, 12 May), she awoke in a daze, on the grass of the park, to find a man raping her. She began screaming at the unknown man, which alerted a nearby member of the public.

During the trial, the court heard testimony from a male witness who heard the woman’s screams and saw her push and hit her attacker.

The witness had a brief conversation with the woman before he called police, and upon arrival officers spoke with the woman and the witness.

The witness explained to officers that prior to their arrival he had chased and caught up with the attacker who had told him he was trying to help the woman, believing she was having a heart attack. Both men parted company on Avondale Drive in Hillingdon.

Four days later, the witness spotted Mangar again within the vicinity of the park and called police who arrested him.

Her Honour Judge Duncan, said during the sentencing: “The witness had to give evidence at the trial over two days. During that trial the defendant made several outrageous and false allegations against the witness, who reacted calmly and with impressive composure in extremely difficult circumstances.

“It is my view that it is because of the witness’s actions on the 12 and 16 May and the evidence that flowed from those actions, that Mr Mangar was convicted of rape and is now serving a long prison sentence.

“The witness acted with courage, intelligence, sensitivity and a strong sense of civic duty. I recommend that he be awarded a sum of £750 as a gesture to recognise that where many would have walked away, he did the right thing.”

The court heard how photographic evidence was found on Mangar’s phone, it included selfies taken by him with his thumbs up and of the woman lying down, exposed and in an unconscious state. During the trial, the jury also heard that DNA evidence from a condom was recovered from the scene – it carried the profile of Mangar. There was also the profile of the woman found on a discarded and torn condom wrapper nearby.

In an impact statement presented to the court, the woman explained that prior to the attack she was a very confident woman and now this has been taken away from her. She goes on to say she doesn’t feel like she has a life at the moment. She sleeps a lot and her social life has become non-existent. She feels vulnerable and doesn’t feel safe at the moment, getting flashbacks whenever she walks past a park or a grassy area.

+ If you have been a victim of sexual assault or rape or you have information about an offender, contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency – there are specially trained officers who will listen and investigate where needed.

During the pandemic, we want to encourage victims of sexual offences, which may have come about after a breach of Covid rules, to continue to report to us. Police will not take any action on Covid-related issues where a sexual assault has occurred and is reported to us. We want to provide support and ensure we bring the offender to justice.

Further information, including details of agencies and charities that can offer support can be found on our website