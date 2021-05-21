Witness appeal after man attacked during night out in Swindon

We are appealing for witnesses after a man was attacked by two people during a night out in Swindon’s Old Town.

Just after midnight in the early hours of Sunday 16 May, the 19-year-old victim, who was with two friends, was attacked after intervening with a possible argument between two other men in the alleyway between Wood Street and Hooper’s Place.

He was attacked by the men, one of whom was using a metal pole. The assault moved from the alleyway into Hooper’s Place.

The teenage victim was taken to hospital to be treated for cuts, bruises and significant damage to his front teeth.

The attackers are described as Asian males who were wearing dark clothing. One of them was possibly wearing a beanie hat or a baseball cap backwards. The attackers ran off in the direction of the alleyway.

PC Rachel Beer said: “This appears to have been a nasty and unprovoked assault on a young man enjoying a night out with friends. We are aware that there were quite a number of people in the area at the time and we are calling for anyone who witnessed this assault to get in touch.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have recorded dashcam footage if they were driving nearby at the time or anyone who may have CCTV recording in the area which might help us identify those responsible.”

If you can help please contact us on 101 quoting log: 54210046342