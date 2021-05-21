M3 reopens after serious RTC

Hampshire Constabulary has just updated information regarding a closure of the M3 earlier today following a serious RTC

The M3 has now been reopened following the earlier closure of the southbound carriageway at junction 8.

They will provide further details on the incident tomorrow, reports from a source said that the incident had involved a lorry and a motorcyclist.

The M3 was closed for a number of hours whilst emergency services were at the incident.

A full accident investigation is now underway.

Hampshire Constabulary has been approached for comment.