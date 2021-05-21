Appeal following fatal collision in Bicton, Shropshire

Officers in Shropshire are appealing for witnesses following a multi-vehicle collision on the A458 in Bitcton.

The collision happened on the road between Preston Montiford junction and the A5 Churncote roundabout at midday today (Friday 21 May) when two vehicles travelling towards Shrewsbury collided, and in turn were involved in another collision with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction. As a result of that impact, one of the cars in the initial collision struck a parked vehicle with a trailer.

Emergency services attended the scene and the road was closed in both directions. The driver of the car that struck the parked vehicles suffered significant injuries are despite the very best efforts of paramedics, sadly died.

An investigation is ongoing and the road remains closed however if you have any information or dash-cam footage that can help with the police investigation, please contact police via their website online or via 101 quoting incident number 272i of 21 May 2021.