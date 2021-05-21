Appeal after quad and motorbike stolen in the Moorlands

Police in the Moorlands are urging residents to be vigilant and secure their sheds and outbuildings after two burglaries were reported in the last two days.

Officers were first called at around 8am on Thursday (20 May) to a property on Cheadle Road in Alton.

Police attended and a Honda 4track quad bike was reported stolen from a padlocked outbuilding overnight.

Officers were called again at 7am on Friday (21 May) to a property in Caverswall.

Police attended and a 525 orange motorbike and a black Giant mountain bike were reported stolen from a garage.

CCTV of the area at the time shows two male offenders, dressed in dark clothing, riding an off-road bike at the Auctioneers Arms pub, departing and returning with an orange motorbike before leaving in the direction of Weston Coyney.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 108 of 20 May.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.