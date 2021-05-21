A police employee has been charged with five criminal counts in an investigation emerging from Operation Venetic – the UK’s law enforcement response to the takedown of encrypted comms platform EncroChat

Natalie Mottram, 22, was employed by Cheshire Police but was on secondment and working as an intelligence analyst at the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit when she was arrested by NCA, as part of an Independent Office for Police Conduct directed investigation.

Mottram, allegedly disclosed unauthorised information. She has been charged with four counts of unauthorised access to computer material and one count of perverting the course of justice.

Jonathan Kay, 36, has also been charged with perverting the course of justice and two counts of failing to comply with a notice under the Section 49 Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000. Leah Bennett, 36, has also been charged with perverting the course of justice.

Nikki Holland, NCA Director of Investigations, said:

“UK law enforcement takes corruption allegations extremely seriously to catch anyone who betrays the trust placed in them.”